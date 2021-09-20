Luton striker Adebayo named in the Championship Team of the Week

Elijah Adebayo celebrates scoring at Kenilworth Road on Saturday

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo was named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following his two goals against Swansea City on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who hadn't been on target since the start of the season, fired home a confident penalty on 15 minutes and then tapped home from close range following a wonderful team move midway through the first period.

Although the Swans hit back in the second half to score three times and earn a point, there could be no doubting the quality of Adebayo's performance throughout the contest, replaced in the closing stages by Glen Rea.

Bristol City keeper Dan Bentley was named in goal following his side's 2-1 win at QPR, while the defence was made up of Sheffield United's John Egan, Barnsley's Michael Helick and experienced centre half Gary Cahill from Bournemouth, Town's next opponents.

Cherries midfielder Phillip Billing was also selected following his winner at Cardiff City, with Reading's Ovie Ejaria named as his double earned a surprise 2-1 win at Fulham, along with Sheffield United's on-loan Aston Villa player Conor Hourihane, as he grabbed two assists in a 3-1 win at Hull City.

Former Hatter Jorge Grant was also named, as he had a first Championship goal in Peterborough's 3-0 win over Birmingham City, joining Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier, who netted in a 2-1 home reverse against Blackpool.

Swansea had half time substitute Olivier Ntcham chosen, as he was one of three changes made by City, scoring from outside the box via a deflection, with the line being led by Adebayo.