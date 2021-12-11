Luton striker Adebayo relishing the chance to take on his former side Fulham

Elijah Adebayo in action for Fulham during their Checkatrade Trophy campaign in November 2017

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo is relishing the opportunity of going up against his former club Fulham this weekend.

The 23-year-old joined the west London side as a nine-year-old in 2007, spending over a decade at Craven Cottage, but despite playing three times for the U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy, exited having never made a first team appearance.

After moving to Walsall in 2019, he was then snapped up by Luton in January of this year and has fast become a crowd favourite at Kenilworth Road, thanks in so small measure by his tally of 14 goals in 37 appearances so far.

On facing his former employers, Adebayo said: “I’m looking forward to it, but it’s like any other game, I look forward to any game.

“It’s just another game that I’ve got to knuckle down and hopefully we take the three points, that’s the most important thing.

“Things happen in football, it’s just about what happens on the day.

“If I score and we win, it’s a good day, if I don’t score and we win, it’s still a good day, I’m not too fussed about it.

“I’ve still got massive respect for everyone at Fulham Football Club, they helped me develop into the player I am today, along the journey with other clubs as well.

“It was a good journey, it’s come to an end now and I’m a Luton Town player.”

Adebayo’s former team are showing they intend to make their stay in the Championship a brief one, having been relegated from the Premier League last term.

Although they are currently on a run of three successive draws, seven straight wins before that has seen Marco Silva’s side climb to the summit, leading Bournemouth by a point with a seven point gap to third place West Bromwich Albion.

Town’s top goalscorer continued: “We know it’s going to be a tough game, they’re at the top of the league for a reason.

“It’s a game where we need to do the basics and be clinical, because against the top teams you might not get as many chances as we got (against Blackpool).

“You might get one or two chances and that’s when you have to make sure you take those chances.

“As if you get the first goal, we very rarely ever lose game, so I’m looking forward to it myself.”

The Cottagers have much feared Serbian international Aleksander Mitrovic leading the line, with 21 goals to his name already this term,

With the rest of his team-mates chipping in with another 29, it has seen Fulham reach the half century mark already, at an average of over two a game.

Despite that, Adebayo is confident they can cope with the former Newcastle forward, adding: "We know that, we know his qualities, we know he’s score a load of goals, but I don’t see him beating Sonny Bradley to a header!