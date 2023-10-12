Luton striker Adebayo rues a 'lapse of concentration' during narrow defeat to Spurs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Luton striker Elijah Adebayo admitted his team-mates were ruing a ‘lapse in concentration’ following their 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, a result that saw the visitors move to the Premier League summit.

After a first half in which the Hatters just about managed to stay on level terms, the visitors missing a host of wonderful chances, while Thomas Kaminski making two brilliant saves from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, Town then played the second 45 minutes with a one man advantage following Yves Bissouma’s red card.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, after keeping a clean sheet before the break, Rob Edwards’ side were eventually undone by a short corner routine that saw James Maddison able to spin around Alfie Doughty in the area and cross for Micky van de Ven to slot home.

Try as they might, Luton couldn’t hit back, as with Adebayo having already missed a wonderful chance, Alfie Doughty and Jacob Brown were to put inviting opportunities off target, Town suffering a third home defeat from four matches.

Speaking afterwards, Adebayo said: “We’re upset in there and we’re playing against Tottenham who are a very good team and top of the table.

"It’s just about fine margins, we’ve run them really close but they’ve just edged us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We pride ourselves on set-pieces, we’re normally very, very diligent on set-pieces, and we just had a little bit of a lapse in concentration.