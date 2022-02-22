Luton striker doesn't think Hatters are over-achieving as they maintain Championship play-off push

Cameron Jerome gets stuck in during Town's win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday

Striker Cameron Jerome doesn’t think the play-off chasing Hatters are over-achieving in the Championship this season, even if others believe they are.

Town’s 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on Saturday was enough to lift them above their ex-Premier league opponents on the day as they look to hone in on the top six places.

Although not many had backed Luton to be challenging for such a position at the start of the season, Jerome insists it was an aim within the squad, saying: “It’s where we want to be, it’s where we want to go.

“The football club have got a plan in place and a structure in place as to where we want to be in the next few years and we want to be in the higher echelons of the league, pushing for play-off places, pushing these big teams.

“If you look at our budget compared to West Broms, there’s no comparison, they’ve come down from the Premier League last year.

“A lot of people will look at it and say 'Luton are over-achieving,' but we don’t believe that.

“We believe that the league is as open as it has ever been.

"Fulham got turned over (against Huddersfield), so anyone can beat anyone in the Championship.

"Everyone in the top 10 would fancy their chances of stringing a run together and finishing there or thereabouts, and we’re no different to that.”

Although he didn’t find the net on Saturday, a lot of Town’s success this season has been down to the goalscoring exploits of Elijah Adebayo, who has 13 to his name in all competitions.

Jerome is a big fan of his team-mate and has seen a clear and obvious improvement during what is a first full season in the Championship for the former Walsall forward.

He continued: “Elijah has come on leaps and bounce since I’ve been at this football club and it's not just me being here, it’s through the hard work and dedication he does.

"It’s what you guys don’t see on a daily basis, his attitude and application is absolutely spot on.

"His desire to improve and get better, which he is doing as everyone can see, is magnificent.

"He’s growing in stature and all the extra sessions he does with the coaching staff, Chrissy Cohen, with Mick (Harford), he’s in good hands.

"He’s got Mick there to lean on and go through different bits with him, he’s got me to ask for advice if he wants that, I’m there.

"He's realising his potential and he’s really grown into a good player.”

Jerome, who bagged his first second tier goal for Luton on Saturday, also reiterated just how good the coaching staff is at Kenilworth Road is, as even at 35, he is still able to learn from those at Kenilworth Road, adding: "You’ve got Mick there who speaks to me about things.

"You go, 'you’re dead right Mick,' and you’re never too old to learn.