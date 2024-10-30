Luton striker doesn't think Hatters boss should 'fall on the grenade' following Sky Blues capitulation

Morris feels Town squad have to take the blame for defeat

​Hatters striker Carlton Morris didn’t think that manager Rob Edwards needed to ‘fall on the grenade’ and take the blame for Luton’s second half capitulation during their 3-2 defeat at Coventry City on Saturday, conceding the players themselves needed to take responsibility themselves.

The forward had been responsible for scoring the first goal after 14 minutes at the CBS Arena, calmly tucking home his fourth goal of the season from the penalty spot, Elijah Adebayo doubling the lead later on in the first half when being sent through by Tom Krauß’s terrific pass. The scoreline disguised the dominance that the Sky Blues had in fact enjoyed during the opening period though, but Mark Robins’ side certainly made it count after the break, Ellis Simms pulling one back on the hour mark, Morris then quickly replaced by Jacob Brown.

Victor Torp levelled the contest with a brilliant curling effort that flew into the top corner, as Haji Wright then scored in stoppage time to secure a 3-2 victory almost immediately after Luton had been reduced to 10 men, Tom Holmes sent off for a second bookable offence. Although boss Rob Edwards stated the result was ‘on me’ afterwards, Morris felt the squad needed to put their hands up and take the criticism, as he said: “That’s the manager, he is going to try and fall on the grenade for us, but he doesn't need to do that as ultimately it comes down to us players and doing more.

Luton forward Carlton Morris feels Town's players must assume the responsibility for City loss - pic: Liam Smith

"We’re 2-0 up, we need to manage the game better and we could even have pushed forward and given even more towards the end. It’s a frustrating day, especially for the travelling fans, it is really frustrating. This could have been one of those textbook away performances where we dig in, but we weren’t able to do that and we’re in there having a conversation as players after. We put that on ourselves, we know we need to do more, at 2-0 up at this level we had enough to see that out.

“We felt like a threat going forward in the first half even though sometimes we are going to be under it. Credit to Coventry they put us under it in that first half, but we dealt with it really well and even showed threat going forward. In the first half, the blocking, the defending with intensity was there, second half, not so much and that’s where I have to put it on us as players and as a team. We know we need to do more on that side of the pitch. On both sides to be honest, we can for sure be more ruthless going forward as well, but that’s what wins you games, both boxes, so we need to be better.

Although Town were without five defenders due to injury, coupled with it being the third game in a week, having faced Watford and Sunderland at Kenilworth Road prior to their trip to the CBS Arena, Morris wasn’t about to use that as a reason for their disappointing display, adding: "I don’t know, I’m not going to stand here and make excuses. We know ultimately we need to be better, we’ve got enough experience and strong players at this level to do even more, so it's just a lot of frustration at the moment.

“It’s been a big week, we’ve had three massive games. It just shows the importance to win when you’re on top and it makes Wednesday (Sunderland loss) even more frustrating because the performance was there and the points weren’t. Today the performance not so much nor the points. Usually that balances itself out, but it just shows the importance of winning when you’re playing well.”