Luton striker earns first start for Scotland as Tartan Army are held by Norway in six-goal thriller

Luton striker Jacob Brown made his first start for Scotland as they ended their successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 3-3 draw against Norway at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The 25-year-old had already won seven caps previously, all coming from the bench, as this time he was selected from the opening whistle by boss Steve Clarke.

The hosts had already secured their place at the finals in Germany next summer, as they hosted a Norwegian side without star striker Erling Haaland, but still took the lead on three minutes when Aron Donnum found the net via the inside of the post.

Jacob Brown tangles with Norway's Kristoffer Ajer during the 3-3 draw at Hampden Park - pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scotland were back on level terms though 10 minutes later when Donnum was penalised for a handball inside the area, John McGinn confidently tucking home the spot-kick.

Clarke’s side were behind again with 20 gone when they couldn’t defend a right wing cross and Jorgen Larsen was able to bundle in his country’s second.

Unbowed, the home team fought back once more, restoring parity yet again just after the half hour mark when Kenny MacLean flicked on Scott McTominay's corner and the ball rebounded off visiting defender Leo Ostigard to cross the line.

After the interval, summer signing Brown came close to notching a first goal at international level when he couldn’t quite turn in a low cross, but play was recycled on the left, with Stuart Armstrong putting the Tartan Army ahead for the first time just prior to the hour.

The Luton forward was replaced with 70 minutes gone, as Clarke’s side were pegged back with four minutes left, Mohamed Elyounoussi levelling with a close range header, but Scotland were still able to celebrate reaching their second successive Euros, having also qualified in 2020.

Speaking afterwards, Clarke said: "The first half was a little bit of a flat performance from the team - second half we played a little bit more like ourselves.

"This group of players have never qualified for a tournament this early. We have to learn to turn up and win games.

"You are not looking for the fear of losing or dropping points and you have to find a different way to motivate the players so that is probably something me and the players have to work on.

"I think we need to go away, prepare well and be competitive. That is all we promise.