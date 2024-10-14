Luton striker elated to get his long-awaited FA Cup chance as he nets Southend winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pepple on target for Shrimpers at Eastleigh

Luton striker Aribim Pepple was elated to finally get his long-awaited chance in the FA Cup as he scored a last-minute winner to send Southend United through to the first round proper with a 1-0 win at Eastleigh on Saturday.

The 21-year-old had been named on the bench for the clash at the Silverlake Stadium against the Shrimpers’ fellow National League opponents, before being introduced by manager Kevin Maher with 67 minutes on the clock, part of a double substitution that saw ex-Hatter George Moncur come on as well. With two minutes to go, the former Cavalry FC forward, who moved to Kenilworth Road in August 2022, having loans at Bromley, Grimsby Town and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, latched on to a long ball forward, outmuscled his marker and slammed past keeper Joe McDonnell to secure victory.

Speaking to Southend’s official website after the game, Pepple, who now has three goals in eight outings for the Roots Hall club, said: "I used to wake up early in Canada to watch it (FA Cup) with my brother and my family so to finally play in it. I’ve been on the bench I think three times and I never got on, this is the first time I’ve actually got on so it feels good. To celebrate with the fans, they've been brilliant since I came in. I’ve been feeling the love and support and to give back to them for the journey was good.”

United boss Maher added: “Winning it late on makes it all the more sweeter, so I’m really pleased with the lads. It’s been a tough couple of weeks and we had to show a bit of character, which we did. It’s one ball and Bim gets in. I don’t know where he’s aiming but it’s gone in, so obviously pleased with that. We still need a couple of real quality additions and we’ve got to keep building.”

Town keeper Henry Blackledge started as Berkhamsted lost 5-3 at home to Hertford Town in their Southern League Division One Central encounter. The visitors took the lead on 14 minutes when Tariq Bakkali scored, before Berko hit back to level on the half hour through JJ Lacey. Matt Bateman put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half time, bagging his second moments later to make it 3-1 before the break. However, Hertford scored twice to equalise 10 minutes inside the second period, Bakkali and Ben Herd on target, as Bakkali went on to complete his hat-trick and Riley Carr then notched in stoppage time