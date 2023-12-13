Luton striker felt Town's efforts at causing 'chaos' against Manchester City almost paid off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton striker Elijah Adebayo felt his side’s efforts at causing chaos to title-chasing Manchester City almost paid off during their 2-1 defeat at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

The Hatters went into the fixture as severe underdogs to come away with a result, even if their visitors were on a four game winless run themselves. At the break, the home supporters were daring to dream of a famous victory though courtesy of Adebayo’s impressive back post header from Andros Townsend’s pinpoint right-wing cross.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side showed just why they are champions as Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish netted within three second half minutes of each other to ensure they took the points back to the Etihad Stadium.

Elijah Adebayo breaks away from a challenge against Manchester City - pic: Liam Smith

As they had against Arsenal though when cruelly beaten 4-3, Town gained plenty of plaudits for the efforts throughout the 90 minutes, not giving their opponents the kind of easy afternoon they had wanted, as Adebayo said: “It was tough, we knew it was going to be tough, but we knew if we got close and caused chaos, we were going to try and hopefully get something from the game.

"Again, we came so close, ran them close, you can see them putting defenders on at the end to try and nullify the threat that we had. The boys are flat in there, but I’m so proud of them because of the work that we put in for large amounts of the game.

"We knew they were going to get chances, they’re the champions and treble winners, but it was just about trying to stay in the game as long as possible and I think we did that. As the game goes on, even though they’re 2-1 up you can hopefully sense we’re going to get a chance at the end but unfortunately we couldn't get it.

"Credit to the boys though, it's been a tough week but we’ll regroup again and be back ready for Bournemouth next week.”

Town boss Rob Edwards has spoken recently about his side attempting to cause chaos to their top flight opponents, and going into more detail on exactly what that entails, Adebayo continued: “It’s just everyone knows what Luton’s about when you come here. It’s high press, intensity, aggressive, then when we’ve got the ball and being able to hurt opposition as we know in this league it’s going to be tough.

“We might have large parts of the game where we don’t have the ball, but that press, turn the ball over and then it’s about being good in those moments like Man City were. They were good in those two moments that they got and they punished us, but moving forward, any team that comes here knows they're going to be in a game of football.”

The forward, who is now up to four goals for the season, moving above Carlton Morris as the club’s leading scorer, believes Town’s approach that has run two of the title contenders as close as it has, will see them pick up the results needed to climb out of the relegation zone.

He added: “The gaffer said you’ve got to take confidence from it. We know that anyone who comes here is going to be in for a game. We’ve got to try and make it as chaotic as possible and we are going to try and hurt teams as well.

"Yes, we’ve played different ways in different games, but any team that comes here, with the crowd and everyone behind us, we know this is a tough place to come and the points will come.”