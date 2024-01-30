Luton striker fit to face Brighton despite breaking his hand against Everton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s FA Cup match-winner Cauley Woodrow has been passed fit to feature against Brighton & Hove Albion this evening despite suffering a broken hand in Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup success over Everton.

The 29-year-old came off the bench with 66 minutes gone at Goodison Park as he was soon on the receiving end of the physical approach from Toffees centre half James Tarkowski, the pair landing in a heap on top of each other after a coming together. Woodrow quickly signalled to the bench that he required treatment, coming to receive some strapping to his hand before being able to return to the field of play.

He ended up sending Luton through to round five in the final seconds of stoppage time, when his toepoke from Luke Berry’s corner gave the Hatters their last-gasp victory, as it emerged afterwards he had indeed broken his hand during the incident with Tarkowski. However, after a season that has been affected by a number of injuries so far, he can be involved tonight, as Edwards said: “It’s broken, but he’s okay, he’s fit, he’s tough. I was really pleased that Cauely got his goal. It’s really good that he’s fully fit and with it, he’s had a real stopstart season with injuries.

Cauley Woodrow celebrates scoring his last-gasp winner at Everton on Saturday - pic: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“It is brilliant to win late on, but for us it was an amazing feeling and it gives us good confidence and belief going into the next game. I think we’ve been performing well for a while now. Saturday was a good marker to see how we’ve improved, overall it was a great day for us."

Woodrow’s winner came after the Hatters had been pegged back early in the second half, Vitaliy Mykolenko’s own goal cancelled out by a Jack Harrison striker that evaded the grasp of Town stopper Tim Krul. Although frustrated by the manner Luton were breached, Edwards was pleased his side showed great character to hit back, adding: “I was disappointed with it but the ball should never really have got to that point.