Luton striker hopeful the injury he suffered against Albion doesn't prove to a 'sinister' one

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Forward is forced off at half time against West Bromwich Albion

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton striker Carlton Morris is hopeful that the injury he suffered during Saturday’s 5-3 defeat at West Bromwich Albion doesn’t prove to be anything too ‘sinister’.

The 29-year-old was named in the starting line-up at the Hawthorns for what was a game that Town could and should have secured their Championship status with, needing just a draw as it was to turn out. However, It was clear from very early on that Morris wasn’t quite right though, as he was unable to really affect proceedings in a first half that saw the Baggies move 1-0 ahead through Tom Fellows, Milli Alli swiftly levelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the hosts then dominating, leading 3-1, Morris himself was struggling badly to get involved in the game, as it was clear he was being severely hampered by an injury, winning a mere four aerial battles and having just 22 touches, with a passing success rate of a little over 50 percent. The former Norwich youngster was eventually taken off at half time for Tahith Chong, in part of a double swap that saw Reece Burke come on for Christ Makosso as well, although Luton’s eventually succumbed to a 5-3 defeat and will now play League One football again in the 2025-26 campaign.

Carlton Morris looks to apply the pressure for Luton during their 5-3 defeat against West Bromwich Albion - pic: Liam Smith

Having battled through the pain to put himself out there this term, especially in recent weeks following season-ending injuries to both Elijah Adebayo and Jacob Brown, while January signing Lasse Nordas was only trusted to start twice since arriving from Norwegian top-flight side Tromso, Morris was always going to try and get through the game, saying: “I had an early setback which distracted my focus a little bit dealing with a bit of pain.

"I’m not looking for any medal or attention for that, that’s the minimum that fans can expect out of me, out of all of us really. I’m not the only one, a lot of the lads like Jordan Clark, rattling out games, Amari’i Bell the same. I can go on and on, that’s the least they should expect. I tried everything I could to get through it. I’ll have an X-ray now and see what it’s saying. Hopefully it’s nothing too sinister and hopefully it’s something I can get over quickly.”

Although boss Matt Bloomfield had hoped that the skipper, who had begun 17 out of the 20 games since he took over back in January, was going to be able to go through the pain barrier once more and lead the line for the Hatters. It didn’t turn out that way though, as he added: “He took some painkillers after he got injured and he’s played through injuries for us for a number of times but he’s the leader, he’s the captain. We wanted to leave him on as long as we could, but obviously we got to half time, the painkillers hadn’t kicked in enough and we needed to change him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to change formations, to add some freshness to get Chongy on the pitch. With Carlton’s injury, leave Mills high up as a single nine and then get Thelo (Aasgaard) closer to him in almost a 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1, that’s what we wanted to do. I think we offered some threats in wide areas, but again, two poor goals to give away which gave ourselves a mountain to climb.”