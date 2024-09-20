Luton striker inching closer to ending his seven month injury nightmare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brown is back in training with the Hatters once more

Luton striker Jacob Brown is on the verge of ending his seven month absence due to injury after boss Rob Edwards confirmed he is closing in on a place in the Hatters match-day squad once more.

The 26-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road last summer, as after scoring on his first start against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup, he featured 19 times for Town in the Premier League, scoring twice, including the winner against Crystal Palace in November. However, following the 4-4 draw against Newcastle United on February 3, then like so many of Luton’s team, suffered an injury in training, although unfortunately for the Scottish international, it was a serious one to his knee that was to rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown hasn’t been involved yet this term either, but is now back in training and starting to push himself back into the manager’s thoughts for a spot in his squad that is targeting promotion from the second tier. Having scored nine goals for Stoke City during his last campaign at this level, also adding 14 the year before, the forward could be a real threat to defenders in the Championship and not just due to his goalscoring ability, but his all-action pressing at the top end of the pitch too.

Town forward Jacob Brown is closing in on a return for the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith

Although unlikely to feature against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow, Brown could start to look at long-awaited comeback in the upcoming matches with Plymouth Argyle, Oxford United and Sheffield United ahead of the international break, as Edwards said: “Browny’s getting closer all the time. He’s another one now who will be itching to go. He’s only been training for a couple of weeks, but again, there’s lots of competition for places now.

"He’s going up against people that have been up to speed for a long time, been training and been playing. He’s had another week of training, inching closer and closer, and that’s a real positive as well. It’s just remembering that people like him and Mads (Andersen), people who have been out for a long, long time, it’s coming back into a really competitive group that many of them are up to speed.

"It’s difficult to get in and past them straight away, or within a week or two, and that’s the game. It doesn’t matter who you are, there maybe a couple of weeks of working really hard in training to fight your way back in and we’ve got a number of them in that sort of position at the moment. It’s great to have him back out on the grass as he’s another one who not everyone has seen the best of him yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He showed glimpses last year in the Premier League of his threat that he poses, scored a couple of brilliant goals for us, but he’s just been out for so, so long now. He’s feeling better, I know he’s pushing. His mindset is I’m ready now and he’s let me know that as well, so he’s getting very, very close.”