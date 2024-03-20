Luton striker is top scorer for both U's and Imps after netting a first hat-trick in Pirates thrashing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 21-year-old had already seen Paudie O'Connor break the deadlock before scoring for the third game running when nodding home Lasse Sorensen's cross in the 19th minute. He doubled his tally four minutes later and then completed his treble with a deft finish over the advancing keeper early in the second period.

It means that Taylor, who scored 12 goals in 25 matches for Colchester United earlier in the campaign, is now leading scorer for both the clubs he has been loaned to this term, as six in his last three outings for the Imps takes him up to a eight in total, and a combined 20 for both teams. Imps Boss Michael Skubala said: "Scoring five goals was fantastic. I just like people being in the right places and scoring goals. Joe is improving all the time, that's why he came here and you can see he's a real threat to anybody."

Joe Taylor score his first ever professional hat-trick for Lincoln City on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Fellow striker John McAtee couldn’t add to his tally of 11 goals for Barnsley on Saturday as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Cheltenham Town in League One. Goalkeeper Jack Walton has urged Dundee United fans to stick with their team after a 3-1 defeat to Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship last Friday. The Tannadice Park club are now top only on goal difference from Raith, having lost three out of their last six league matches, as Walton told the The Courier Evening Telegraph: “We would have liked to win and go four points clear on the night, but the fact is we didn’t take that chance – and I understand the frustration of the supporters.

“We know our standards and what we’ve done for the majority of this season, but unfortunately we didn’t meet them. That first half killed us. It’s an uphill battle from 2-0. But we need the fans. When they get behind us, it really helps us and drives us on. It’s going to be close. And we need to make sure we do our jobs.”

Town attacker Jayden Luker was heavily involved as Woking made it four wins from five in the National League with a 1-0 victory over Barnet on Saturday. Having gone close in the first half with a volley that flashed wide, the teenager saw his shot charged down on 61 minutes for Kevin Berkoe to score the only goal of the game. Winger Dion Pereira made his 11th appearance for Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League, with 88 minutes as the Daggers hammered Maidenhead United 4-1 on home soil.

Millar Matthews-Lewis started as Farnborough won a fourth successive National League South side by beating Aveley 3-1 on Saturday, while young duo Aidan Francis-Clarke and Jake Burger both were in the side for National League South outfit St Albans City as they lost 2-1 at home to Truro City in front of a crowd of over 2,000 at Clarence Park. Young goalkeeper Jameson Horlick began as Dorchester Town extended their unbeaten Southern Premier League South run to five games with a 4-3 win at Beaconsfield Town.