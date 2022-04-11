Luton striker Jerome a doubt for Terriers trip but Hatters boss backs squad to be fit for hopeful play-off battles

Town forward Cameron Jerome

Luton striker Cameron Jerome is a doubt for tonight’s trip to Huddersfield Town following the hamstring injury picked up against Peterborough United last week.

The experienced forward had been making his first start since the 2-1 home defeat to QPR last month and looked to be causing the Posh defence some problems, before pulling up just after the half hour mark.

It soon became clear the five goal forward wasn’t going to be able to continue, replaced by midfielder Henri Lansbury, as Danny Hylton went alongside Elijah Adebayo upfront, Town earning a point in a 1-1 draw.

With Luton going to play-off rivals the Terriers this evening, manager Nathan Jones said of the blow: “A tight hamstring, so you can’t risk it.

“We’ve given them a little bit of time off so it's not like games have been relentless at the minute.

“He puts in big shifts, it's an intense style we play, these things can happen.

“He played on the weekend (against Millwall), had a few days training and going into this game, it’s just unfortunate.

“But it’s that stage of the season, it’s a long season, it's an intense season and we could do without picking up injuries

“In that area we’ve got good options in terms if Hylts (Danny Hylton), we’ve got (Admiral) Muskwe, we’ve got Carlos (Mendes Gomes), we’ve got Fred (Onyedinma), got Harry (Cornick).

“We rested Harry a bit as he’s had big shifts, so it’s all to play for.”

Town have been without a number of first-teamers in recent weeks, captain Sonny Bradley getting his first taste of league action for almost three months at the Weston Homes Stadium, while Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Luke Berry and Jordan Clark all missed out due to injury, Gabe Osho and Glen Rea unavailable for the rest of the season.

Despite the absentees, Jones felt if Town were in the position where they got to play an extra two and hopefully three games in May, they would cope, adding: “You will, because one you get a bit of time, but two, they’re different games, you find it from somewhere.

“This is what you dream of, so let's not think about that yet, let’s get enough points so we can be talking about that, as there’s a lot of football to be played yet.

“There’s a month left of the season, six games, the Championship season is relentless, but to be in this position with 65 points after 40 games, is a wonderful position to be in and we won't lose that.

“Every game is tough, every point you have to earn, but people are dropping points, people are losing games.