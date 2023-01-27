Luton striker Jerome leaves Kenilworth Road for personal reasons as contract is cancelled by mutual consent

Striker Cameron Jerome has left Luton

Luton have announced experienced striker Cameron Jerome left the club for personal reasons, with his contract cancelled by mutual agreement.

The 36-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer in June 2021, and played a part in helping Town reach the Championship play-offs last season, scoring three goals in 31 appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He featured another 21 times this term, all from the bench, finding the net once, in the 3-1 victory over QPR.

Jerome also contributed seven assists during his time with Luton, making 61 outings in total, but with travelling from the north-west taking its toll, has decided to continue his career with a club nearer home.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards told the club’s official website: “Cam had expressed for a while that this may be a feeling that was going to come.

“He’s been doing a lot of travelling, he’s away from his family a lot, and at 36 years of age he still wants to play football, but he was just finding it hard as a commitment.

"I think we can all empathise with that, and we did.

“Like anything there is a human side to it and we felt that if there was an opportunity for him to get a club that still ticked his boxes, in terms of playing for something like we are, but it was close to home, then it was an opportunity that we believed we could help him with.

“I’m disappointed to see him leave because he’s been brilliant for us.

"He’s a great guy and he’s been a mentor, a leader.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But also, I want people who can fully, fully commit and it was becoming harder for him to do that.

"That’s not his fault, it’s just because of his circumstances now and at his age, he needs to be close to family.

"When you’re a dad and your kids are a little bit older, being around them is important.