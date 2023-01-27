Luton striker linked with a move to League One promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers

Town forward Cameron Jerome

Luton forward Cameron Jerome has been linked with a move to League One promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers.

The 36-year-old striker has made 21 appearances for the Hatters this season, all of them as a substitute, scoring one goal in that time, during Town’s 3-1 victory over QPR.

He has feaured in three cup matches too, coming off the bench seven times in the eight games since new manager Rob Edwards took over, although wasn’t used in the 2-0 victory at Wigan Athletic on Saturday,

With Bolton in the hunt for a play-off place this season, sitting fifth in the table and five points above Wycombe in seventh, it is believed that Trotters boss Ian Evatt is after a senior marksman to guide his young forward-line.

Jerome certainly has plenty of experience, with spells at Cardiff City, Birmingham City, Stoke City, Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Derby County during his 20-year career, reaching double figures for MK Dons in League One ahead of his move to Luton in the summer of 2021.

The Bolton News stated that Jerome could be on the wish-list of Evatt, who is looking to get a striker in before the game against Charlton Athletic this weekend, as he said: “There is progress and the potential we could have one or two new faces in before the weekend.