Luton striker might consider international future due to the impact on his Town career

Forward could call it a day for Gombey Warriors

Luton striker Nahki Wells admitted he may have to consider his international future with Bermuda due to the impact it is having on his family life and club career with the Hatters.

The 35-year-old has been called up by the Gombey Warriors for their two Concacaf World Cup qualifiers this week, starting at home to Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, with a trip to Jamaica next Wednesday. With no points from their opening two games after losing to both Jamaica and Curaçao last month, it leaves Bermuda with a tough ask to qualify for their first ever World Cup, which means Wells, who has scored 20 goals from 29 caps, might be forced into a decision over whether he carries on playing for his country.

Having moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Bristol City, scoring just once in nine matches so far, as speaking to the Royal Gazette, he said: “I am committed to the tournament, of course, but there’s no doubt that I'll have some decisions to make if we are unable to pick up maximum points in the next round because that gives ourselves a really big task. It's not easy being away from my family and that's probably the hardest bit, but it’s also the impact it has on me and my club career, so it's never easy. But I'll be back on home soil next month, God willing, to captain the side against Trinidad and hopefully get our campaign up and running before we go down to Jamaica.

"I still think there's a chance to qualify. Of course, we've given ourselves a real uphill task not having picked up any points from our first two fixtures against the two best sides in the group, but we still have to be aware that if we aren't to win the group, two of the second-best teams have a chance, so that's still an element of something to play for. But let's not be deluded, it's going to be really tough from here. We just have to accept that and look to take maximum points from the window.”

The striker, who has netted 175 goals during his lengthy career, was thrilled to rejoin head coach Michael Findlay’s squad for their opening group matches against Jamaica and Curaçao and to have donned the captain’s armband with pride recently too, adding: “It's a great honour and feeling to be back in the fold. I always feel to captain my country is something I've passed up in terms of being available for my country, but it gave me a huge sense of honour and pride in knowing on such a big stage that I was there and I gave it my all.

“I was disappointed because I always feel I could give more, but I am very happy and honoured to be back and be available in two really big fixtures against two nations I've never had the opportunity to play against. To wear the armband in front of more than 4,000 people at the National Sports Centre is a great honour.”