Speculation that Scottish international’s move to Ashton Gate is now off

The 27-year-old hasn’t featured for the Hatters since March after suffering a serious knee injury in the goalless draw against Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road, but despite that, Bristol World have reported that Robins boss Gerhard Struber was keen on signing the Scottish international to bolster his attacking options, City currently sitting sixth in the second tier, on target nine times from their four matches to date.

However, that transfer now appears to have fallen through, with Brown, who has scored seven goals in 52 appearances for the Hatters since arriving from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2023, appearing to be remaining at Kenilworth Road. Discussing the attacker’s intended return to training recently, Luton boss Matt Bloomfield, who is a big fan of the player, had said: "He’s still in the gym, he’s working his way back. He’s not far away to getting back on the grass I don’t think, so another big player for this football club who we’re unfortunately missing through injury right now.”