Luton striker Morris reports receiving alleged racist abuse during win at Sheffield United

The 28-year-old came off the bench with 19 minutes to go and his side 2-1 down, playing a huge role in the Hatters’ victory, with two crosses that were turned into their own net by Blades players Jack Robinson and Anis Slimane as Luton picked up a crucial three points.

In the closing stages of injury time, Morris, who had been trying to hold the ball up by the corner flag, went over to referee Sam Allison to complain about something he had heard from the crowd

Carlton Morris reports an alleged incident of racism to referee Sam Allison during the Hatters 3-2 win at Sheffield United - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the game, the striker said: "The Premier League have been great at telling us protocols and explaining that to us. I heard something from the crowd in the front row and I just knew it's best to get that reported straight away and let them deal with it from there."

Hatters boss Rob Edwards said in his post match press conference: "There was an alleged racist comment. The police are dealing with it. They have spoken to Carlton and got his take on it, so it is with them now; I have no more comment on it. He is alright - he was, at the time, pretty angry but he seems fine now."

A statement on the Hatters’ official website said: “We can confirm that Luton Town striker Carlton Morris reported an alleged racist comment from the crowd during this afternoon’s Premier League fixture at Bramall Lane. Carlton reported it to the match officials in line with Premier League protocols, and the matter was dealt with immediately by both Sheffield United and South Yorkshire Police, who are currently investigating.

“Luton Town Football Club will offer Carlton and any other player suffering abuse our full support, and would like to reiterate that we take a zero tolerance stance against all forms of discrimination, whether in person or online. We would like to thank both Sheffield United officials and the police for their swift actions in dealing with today’s incident.”

The Blades added in their own statement: “Sheffield United FC is disappointed to learn of an alleged racist incident, late in the game during the Premier League Boxing Day fixture against Luton Town.