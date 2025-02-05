Luton striker Nordås eager to rekindle his chemistry with fellow Norway U21 star Aasgaard

Town forward ready to link up with another new addition at Kenilworth Road

​New Luton forward Lasse Nordås is eager to continue his chemistry with fellow Norwegian Thelo Aasgaard after completing a deadline day switch from Eliteserien side Tromsø to Kenilworth Road on Monday.

​The 22-year-old has represented his country at U20 and U21 level, playing in the same team as another of Town’s recent additions, the pair’s most recent involvement when starting a Euro U21 qualifier out in Finland during November of last year. Although neither have played domestically together, Nordås yet to feature outside of his home country, featuring for Lillestrøm, Strømmen and Bodø/Glimt while Aasgaard’s career path saw him come through the ranks at Wigan, staying with the Latics until his move to Bedfordshire last week, that link-up for the Landslaget is something the striker it looking to recreate.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “He's (Aasgaard) a Norwegian guy, same as me and we've been on the national team for the past few years. We've got a good relationship, he's a great guy and we're good friends so I’m really excited to be playing football with him. I heard that's one of the reasons they wanted us here together as they’ve seen some of our link-ups in the past and of course it’s been good. Even though we haven’t been playing a lot together, we have a good chemistry and great link-up so hopefully we can bring that out on the pitch.”

Thelo Aasgaard in action for the Norway U21s against Finland U21s - pic: CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Although revealing one of his favourite players is former Fulham and Newcastle United forward Aleksander Mitrovic, a striker whom Luton fans often feared during his time in England, seemingly always scoring against the Hatters, Nordas didn’t want to just try and emulate the Serbian’s style of play. When asked what kind of player he is most like, the new boy added: “I would probably take a little Championship reference with Aleksander Mitrovic, a great player in the Championship as well as his other teams.

"I think he is one of the best strikers I’ve seen, so he’s a great player. I wouldn’t like to compare me with any strikers though, I have my own game, good physique, I’m pretty tall, quite strong and fast for my height. I like to shoot, dribble, pass. I’m not only like the target striker with headers and power, I really like to jump down and do some skills and play the ball on the ground.

"Of course I have the ability to do what’s needed if we're having trouble with crosses and long balls, I can fill a lot of playing styles and different types of the game. I can’t wait though. First of all I just want to put on my football shoes and start training with the group. The games will be amazing, so hopefully it happens really fast.”