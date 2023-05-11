Luton striker not expected to feature in play-off semi-final clash with Black Cats
Woodrow has a chance of making the final at Wembley should Town go through
Luton striker Cauley Woodrow isn’t expected to feature in the Hatters’ Championship two-legged play-off semi-final against Sunderland.
The 28-year-old recently won his place back in the team, as having made just three league starts all term, began successive games against Rotherham and Reading.
He scored a third goal of the campaign in the 2-0 win against the Millers, before starring for Rob Edwards' side in the 1-1 draw against the Royals, only to injure his knee when dragging a volley inches wide in the second period.
It has seen absent from the squad since, and that is due to be the case when Town head to the Stadium of Light on Saturday, plus the return contest at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening.
That might change should Luton get to Wembley, as the final is being held in over two weeks time on Saturday, May 27, as Edwards said: “It might be too tight the second leg.
"I think he’d have to hope to get through and then maybe Cauley has a chance.
"I don't want to be disrespectful and start talking about getting to the final, but I think that will be where Cauley’s chances will be.”
However, Luton’s defensive options are now at full strength, with Gabe Osho, Reece Burke and Dan Potts all available after coming through the goalless draw with Hull City on Monday.
It has led to a change of mentality within the squad this week, with Luton involved in two matches that have a real meaning, as Edwards added: “Yes, they’re good (Osho, Burke, Potts).
“They’ve been great, but this week there has been a little bit of a shift in the focus, so that’s really encouraging.”