Luton striker opts to stay out of trouble by not discussing contentious Sunderland penalty during 1-1 draw

Town forward Carlton Morris wanted to stay out of trouble and not say too much about the decision to award Sunderland a late penalty in their 1-1 draw with Luton on Saturday, preferring to thank the travelling fans for their support instead.

Just over 1,000 visiting supporters made the lengthy trip to the Stadium of Light, as it looked like they were going to be rewarded with another three points thanks to Alfie Doughty’s goal early in the second half.

However, referee Scott Oldham adjudged defender Amari’i Bell to have fouled Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo with just four minutes to go, awarding the hosts a highly contentions spot-kick that the Black Cats’ substitute got up to score from and earn his side a share of the spoils.

Tweeting afterwards, Morris said: “I can’t say too much without getting into trouble but I wanted to thank the @LutonTown faithful travelling up to support us we won’t stop fighting #hatters.”

Replying to his message, Luton fans were quick to give their own views on the decision, as @andygill76 said: “You can’t, we can - absolutely diabolical from the officials, yet again.

"Pretty clear now that we’re going to get zero help from anyone and we’ll have to do it the hard way.

"Be assured that the fans appreciate the efforts of all the lads. Roll on 1st April!”

@MikethuttonMike: “No excuse from the linesman, got that one horribly wrong.

"Keep going lads, your playing so well, teams are scared of you, this is the year to stun everyone! keep pushing!”

@darrenaustin9: “We can see the graft you all put in week in week out proud of our team our club.”

@Spencer_69: “Maybe one of these really bad decisions will go our way one day, fingers crossed for the playoff final.”

@Hatter_JH: “Would have been all 3 if it weren’t for the chuckle brothers giving a very, very soft penalty.

“Feet up for 2 weeks now, big one on April 1st.”

@petenemeth1989: “Absolutely embarrassing decision from them.

“Hopefully 11 massive games to come!”

@cclarke100: “No words needed mate, the agenda is very clear .. rest up now and go again in the final push .. COYH.”

@alfa155stick: “With the refs as poor as they are, can we not put a note on Ethans water bottle with what way penalty takers normally go?

"Just to help the guy out a little??”

@mickltfc: “Part and parcel of playing for LTFC………

"You’ll get absolutely nothing from the officials.”

@thejim84: “A wise man once control the controllables your doing great and we are all behind you.”

@sonic_sinclair: “I know it’s difficult out on the fields, where the Refs are blind,

“You and everyone should stay cool don’t want anymore players sent off, just keep it together people, stay focused.”

@lutontown007: “We were robbed mate…there i said it for you.”

@DoughnutDove: “Officiating in this league is a joke… rest up, massive game up next.”

@captainmeatpie: "You don't need to say Carlton, we saw, you were closer....it was no pen!

"Could cost us, hope not.

“FA trying their hardest to stop us, keep going as you are and they will fail. Top man.”

@FensomeConor: “Excellent shift once again mate!

"Robbed by the officials but onwards and upwards! COYH!!!”

@LTFC_Dave: “It's a joke big man. We'll go again in two weeks.”

@Neilcp71: “Take your frustrations out on the opposition in our next game.”

@Kirstie17493244: “The more things go against us, the closer together we all come.

"Well played Carlton.”

@ABeardedGazelle: “Referee was corrupt in second half, suspicious.

"Dodgy & weak. We move.”

@gezprioruk: “Hopefully we'll get a pen in the play off final at wembley coyh !!!”

@Elbeechio: “Really starting to think someone doesn’t want @LutonTown in the prem.

“Awesome season CM.”

@spiritboydmc: “I’ll say it for you mate - the refs in this league are not fit to ref at this level.

"If that costs us at the end of the season…”

@emmaorch: “Absolutely robbed today, didn’t deserve to concede that goal.

"Only onwards and upwards from here.”

@Forever__Hatter: “Love the passion my man - have a good week or so to rest up and recharge.

"Up the Town.”

@stevensalan13: “Never a penalty.”

@SelkirkIan: “No one doubts the teams effort or spirit.