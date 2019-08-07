Luton striker ready to wreak some 'havoc' with new signing McManaman

Luton striker James Collins believes his exciting understanding with new signing Callum McManaman could ‘create some havoc’ for the Hatters this season.

The pair both caught the eye during Friday night’s 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough, as McManaman always looked to find Collins from the right flank whenever he had the chance to deliver

It almost paid off on a number of occasions, with the visitors' defence forced into some last ditch clearances with Town's striker waiting to pounce.

Collins came close to returning the favour as well, sending over one ball from the left that McManaman fired wide at the back post.

Speaking afterwards, the Town attacker said: “Callum’s had a great career in getting at people one v one and creating goals and scoring goals.

“I’ve worked with him for six weeks now and we’re just starting to get that little understanding between each other.

“It didn’t quite come off tonight but I’m confident that further down the line we’ll create some havoc together.”

One of McManaman’s crosses into the box early in the second half saw Collins find the net, but it was ruled out for handball by referee Oliver Langford.

Collins continued: “It was yes, it was handball, but it wasn’t on purpose.

“The lad’s shoved me in the back and I was going to head it but it sort of hit my hand and went in.”

Boss Graeme Jones was pleased with his first look at the combination in a competitive match, adding: “I think it’s happened naturally. We’ve played with two boys in wide positions, Callum’s got great one v one quality and he can still fitter.

“It takes Callum a little bit longer than most to get fit, and he’s really applied himself, he’s not missed a single session of pre-season.

"That little partnership I like, and it’s just at the start of it.”

With both Jack Stacey and James Justin having left the club, then Collins knows they will have to go about their attacking play slightly differently this term.

Stacey in particular was responsible for a number of the forward's 25 goals last term, usually after being found by team-mate Andrew Shinnie.

Collins added: "When you lose two players of Jack and James's quality, you’re always going to struggle to replace them.

"For me personally, I thought they were the two best full backs outside the Premier League and now they’ve gone to the Premier League, they are tough to replace.

"But I thought Dan Potts and Martin Cranie did brilliantly and I’m sure if there’s more to come in, I’m confident in the coaching staff that they’ll get the right ones."