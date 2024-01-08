Luton striker returns to Kenilworth Road after Hatters end Ravens loan spell early
Luton have recalled forward Aribim Pepple from his loan spell at Vanarama National League side Bromley.
The 21-year-old had moved to Hayes Lane at the start of the campaign, but although he netted a brace in the London Senior Cup victory over Redbridge, he only made six league appearances for Andy Woodman’s side, three from the start, with his last outing coming back on October 3, playing an hour in the 2-0 defeat at Chesterfield.
A statement on the official Ravens Twitter page said: “Bromley Football Club can confirm that Aribim Pepple has been recalled by parent club Luton Town. We thank Bim for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future."
Pepple, who was born in Kettering, moved to Kenilworth Road last term from Cavalry FC where he had become the first player to score in five consecutive Canadian Super League matches. The former Canada U17 international is yet to make a senior appearance for the Hatters since arriving in Bedfordshire, spending last term on loan with League Two Grimsby Town where he played 15 times, although failed to find the net for the Mariners.