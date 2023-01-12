Luton striker returns to Kenilworth Road as loan spell at Grimsby is cut short

Luton striker Aribim Pepple after his move to Kenilworth Road in the summer

Luton striker Aribim Pepple has returned to Kenilworth Road after his loan spell at League Two side Grimsby Town was ended with immediate effect.

The 20-year-old moved to Blundell Park in August, soon after joining the Hatters from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, where he broke the league’s record for the longest goalscoring streak, netting in five consecutive league matches, bagging six times in seven matches overall.

Pepple made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Mariners, but started just one league match, with 10 outings from the bench, as he failed to hit the target during his five months in Humberside.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Grimsby boss Paul Hurst said: “Bim hasn’t had quite as many chances as he would have wished but I’d like to thank him for his time and his efforts with us.

“You have to remember that it’s a big move, coming over from Canada to Luton and then he very quickly joined us on loan.

"He’s a young player that hopefully we’ve helped develop to a degree and there’s still a lot more development to come for him.

“He was a popular lad around the club, a nice person, and we wish him well.”

Reacting to the decision on Twitter, Grimsby fan @mattdannatt wrote: “Thanks for your efforts while here.

"All the very best for the rest of your career.

@benbristowuk: “Shame it didn't work out for him, thought he had potential if he got a bit more game time & confidence.

“Now can we have someone coming the other way through the door?”

@JRGerlis: “Shame it didn't really work out.

"Would have liked to have seen him get a few more minutes as thought he had something to offer.

"Good luck, Bim and thanks for giving it your all while you were here.”

@ConnorSwales69: “Thanks for the efforts.

"Can’t have been easy for him coming over here signing for Luton and then being sent up to us.”

@ccalciok: “All the best Bim. He always put a shift in.

"Difficult circumstances for him and still very much learning his trade.

"Perhaps this means we'll see a new arrival soon enough.”

@HodgyGTFC: “Didn’t quite work out for him but he has the attributes. Good luck to him.”

@mlond1985: “Shame for the lad, was a lot to take on moving over at that age.

"Possibly needs a National League loan for now. Best wishes Bim.”

@imnotreallyonit: “Good luck to him, he showed potential but unfortunately didn’t work out.”

@AndrewHumberst4: “Was good experience for him ...still only 19...could come good somewhere.”

@SactownMariner: “Good luck Bim. Shame it didn't work out for you here.”

@chrisjs1982: “Good luck in the future all the best.”

