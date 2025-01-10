Luton striker tipped to complete move to League One promotion chasers Huddersfield Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Forward expected to depart Kenilworth Road during transfer window

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton striker Joe Taylor is tipped to be on the verge of completing a move to League One promotion chasers Huddersfield Town.

The 22-year-old was heavily rumoured to have left Kenilworth Road back in the summer, with the John Smith’s Stadium his most likely destination, however with the Hatters unable to bring in a replacement ahead of the deadline passing, he eventually remained in Bedfordshire. Despite prolific spells last season at both Colchester United, where he scored 11 goals in 25 League Two matches and then Lincoln City, on target 10 times in 19 League One fixtures, Taylor has found minutes hard to come by with the Hatters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All 13 of his Championship outings have come from the bench this term, usually in the closing stages of games, while he wasn’t even involved in the squad for Monday night’s 2-1 defeat at QPR. Although manager Rob Edwards has now left the club, that doesn’t appear to alter Taylor’s future as Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke wrote on X: “Huddersfield Town are set to confirm the signing of long-term target Joe Taylor in a permanent deal from Luton Town. The deal is worth in excess of £3m and is a huge statement of intent from Huddersfield in the battle for promotion from League One.”

Joe Taylor is reportedly set to leave Kenilworth Road - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

The Terriers are well positioned for an attack on automatic promotion this term, having won 14 of their 24 matches so far, beaten on just five occasions. Michael Duff’s side have 47 points to date and sit in fourth place, six points behind leaders Birmingham City and four away from Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham who are second and third respectively.