Luton striker tips team-mate Muskwe to play a 'big part' for the Hatters

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe is being tipped to be a hit in the Championship this term by someone who knows just what it takes to do so, team-mate Cameron Jerome.

The 22-year-old Zimbabwe international moved to the Hatters from Leicester City during the summer, having caught the eye in his loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers last term, netting three times in 17 appearances.

He had a brief cameo in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Peterborough, before starting the Carabao Cup first round clash at Stevenage on Tuesday night, scoring his first goal for the club with an excellent near post finish.

Playing alongside Jerome, the pair managed 72 minutes until being replaced as Nathan Jones’ side eventually went out on penalties after the match ended 2-2.

Jerome, who is a veteran of the second tier in his career, while also playing a number of times in the top flight as well, has been enthused by his first impressions of the forward, saying: “It was a great finish from him.