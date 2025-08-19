Luton striker 'touch and go' to face Wigan as Town boss explains picking Nordas over Woodrow

Forward misses out against his old club

Luton striker Nahki Wells has been rated as ‘touch and go’ to be fit to face Wigan Athletic at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The 35-year-old summer signing had started both of the Hatters' opening two league matches of the campaign, playing all but a few minutes and having been an integral part in the 100 percent start, his cross turned into his own net by AFC Wimbledon defender Ryan Johnson to seal all three points in their opening 1-0 triumph, and then charging down keeper Nicholas Bilokapic’s clearance to set up Jordan Clark for a tap-in to seal a 2-0 success over Peterborough United.

Wells was expected to feature against the club where he had really made a name for himself, scoring 53 goals in 112 games for the Bantams between 2011-2014, but wasn’t on the teamsheets that were announced and discussing his absence afterwards, boss Matt Bloomfield said: “Unfortunately Nahki has picked up a minor injury. It’s not a long one, it’s not a bad one, but it was disappointing for him to not be able to come back and play here. Tuesday is touch and go, we hope that he’ll be fit for Tuesday but we’re not quite sure. If not, we’re really hopeful for next Saturday against Cardiff.”

Nahki Wells is a huge doubt to face Wigan Athletic this evening - pic: Liam Smith

Wells himself couldn’t hide his disappointment at not getting an opportunity to run out at Valley Parade once more, as speaking to the Bradford Telegraph & Argus, he said: “I’m absolutely devastated to miss the game, that’s for sure. It was the one fixture I was really looking forward to. I haven’t had a chance to come back to Valley Parade since I left as a player. I picked up a niggle this week. It’s not a bad one but I’m gutted - but these things happen in football. Hopefully I get a reunion in the second half of the season when you guys come to Luton.”

With Wells absent, it meant that Luton went with new signing Jerry Yates as the main striker against the Bantams, flanked by midfielders Jordan Clark and Lamine Fanne, a tactic that didn’t really pay off for the visitors, Town struggling to create anything meaningful in the first half. It wasn’t until forward Lasse Nordas came on early in the second period to partner Yates, Luton switching to two upfront, that they really began to look remotely threatening, eventually pulling one back through Gideon Kodua's towering header from Cohen Bramall’s cross.

January signing Nordas, who tested home keeper Sam Walker in the closing stages from 20 yards, was getting his first minutes in the league this term having been chosen ahead of Cauley Woodrow for a place on the bench, and on why that was the case, Bloomfield added: “It was selection for that one. I thought Lasse did fairly well on Tuesday at Coventry and I thought he did quite well when he came on, so that was the decision behind that.”

Meanwhile, with the transfer window still open until Monday, September 1, and Bloomfield having spoken previously about his efforts to improve the creativity within his squad, asked if he expected any new additions ahead of kick-off tonight, he added: “No, I don’t think so, certainly not incomings. There’s interest in some of our players as there has been for the whole of the window and we’re trying to manage that and the timings of when we can bring players in.”