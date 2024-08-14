Luton striker urges Hatters fans to 'bear with us' following Clarets thrashing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morris points at injured players returning and new signings being added

​​Luton captain Carlton Morris has urged the Hatters supporters to ‘bear with us’ following their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Burnley on Monday night.

​With expectations high ahead of kick-off among both players and fans about an instant return to the Premier League this term, Town were given a shock to the system in front of the Sky TV cameras, as the Clarets dished out a humiliating defeat. However, Luton were without six first team players on the night due to injury and have only made two new signings so far during the summer transfer window, midfielder Shandon Baptiste and wingback Reuell Walters, with more additions expected before the transfer window closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both of these were reasons to take into consideration for Morris, as speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “My overwhelming message for them (supporters) from us and from my perspective is bear with us. We're going to get a lot stronger, there's going to be a lot better performances on show. It wasn’t quite up to scratch but we will be bouncing back next week.

Town skipper Carlton Morris applauds the Hatters fans on Monday night - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“We made a few errors we were making last season so we still need to correct them, but we know what we need to work on going forwards. We're going to get a lot stronger in the coming weeks, so I'm feeling really positive.”

Despite having players like Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Tom Holmes and Andros Townsend available to him, boss Rob Edwards opted to give three teenagers their first ever Football League starts in Walters and academy duo Zack Nelson and Joe Johnson. Although it was a tough baptism against an experienced Burnley side, they were points for Morris as the forward continued: "Obviously we’re not happy with the result at all, but I think there's some positives to take from the game.

"We had full debuts in JJ, Zack and Reu, such young lads coming into such a tough league and such a tough game. They did brilliant, so I'm really proud of them. They’re such good lads it makes my job easier. All the boys that have been here love them, they’ve integrated seamlessly with the squad and that shows with the quality they’ve shown already. I’m really excited for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately for Town, the result won’t have too long to fester as they get a quick chance to turn things around at newly-promoted Portsmouth on Saturday. Morris added: “That’s the thing about this league, they come thick and fast, so we have plenty of opportunities to right our wrongs. I’m excited already to be honest, to get my head down, work on why that happened and then improve as a squad going forward.”