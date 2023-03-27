News you can trust since 1891
Luton striker wins second Wales U21s cap during comfortable victory over Scotland U21s

Taylor has the final 19 minutes out in Spain

By Mike Simmonds
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Luton forward Joe Taylor
Luton forward Joe Taylor won his second cap for Wales U21s as they enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory against Scotland U21s in a friendly clash held out in Pinatar, Spain at the weekend.

Welsh boss Matty Jones made six changes from the last friendly against Austria in September, as it was his side who took the lead just before the half-hour mark when Rubin Colwill sent Josh Farrell through and he fired past Cieran Slicker.

It was 2-0 moments later, as Farrell turned provider to pick out Joe Low, who headed into the corner of the net.

Colwill came close to adding a third just after the break, but he then had a second assist of the afternoon, finding Josh Thomas, who completed the scoring.

Late on, Taylor came on for Thomas with 19 minutes remaining, as Wales now turn their attentions to the Euro U21 Championships qualifying campaign which begins with a trip to Denmark in June.

Wales: Ed Beach, Owen Beck, Matt Baker, Joe Low (Zac Ashworth), Luca Hoole, Fin Stevens (C, Owen Hesketh), Eli King, Rubin Colwill (Joel Cotterill), Oli Hammond, Josh Farrell (Jadan Raymond), Josh Thomas (Joe Taylor).

Subs not used: Ronnie Hollingshead, Jay Williams, Ollie Denham, Ryan Howley.

