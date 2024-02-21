Luton striker Woodrow happy with his efforts after being a last-minute inclusion for injured Adebayo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Striker Cauley Woodrow was happy with his efforts after being a last-minute inclusion in the Hatters XI for Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

The 29-year-old had been restricted to 11 outings totalling just 84 minutes of football in the top flight for Luton this term, but was thrust into the team when top scorer Elijah Adebayo pulled up before kick-off with a hamstring injury. Making his first Premier League start since May 2014 when he was a 19-year-old with Fulham, the forward went close against the Red Devils when having a shot blocked, before he also saw a controlled effort saved by Andre Onana in the second period.

Although he was a late call-up, Woodrow knew what the gameplan was, saying: “It was no different, exactly the same as Eli. We don’t change the way we play, we play the same every game and instructions didn't change, I just went in for him and did my job. I don’t wish an injury on anyone, Eli’s been unbelievable this year, our top goalscorer, he’s played really, really well, so hopefully he’s not out for a long time.

Town attacker Cauley Woodrow - pic: Liam Smith

“I don't really know the full extent of the injury, I got put into the team and played my part. I’d like to think I did my job for the lads, played well and if the gaffer picks me for the next game, then if he does, he does and if he doesn’t, he doesn’t. It’s football, I’ve just got to keep working hard, keep my head down and look forward.”

Woodrow was playing alongside Carlton Morris, who brought the Hatters back into the game with his seventh of the campaign, the pair rekindling the relationship they had during a stint at Barnsley earlier in their careers, as the Town academy graduate continued: “He’s another player who’s been really important for us this year, scored a lot of goals. He got a goal, so I’m really pleased for him and I’d like to think we’ve got a good partnership and a good link-up.”

The striker was left frustrated that the Hatters left empty-handed from the contest, knowing that a poor start in which they conceded twice inside six minutes had been key, as he said: “We’ve come away from the game disappointed as I think overall we dominated a lot of the ball, dominated a lot of possession, but we started the game poorly which gave us a mountain to climb.

"It’s a really disappointing day for us, but in terms of our performance we showed good fight, showed good energy, dominated a lot of possession and we’ve just got to hopefully not start like that next game. It happens, it’s no-one’s fault, we’re a team and we started poorly as a team. If we get rid of the poor start, I think it would have been a good day for us.

“I'd like to think we dominated, we had a lot of the ball, created a lot of chances, played exciting football, played our way and the mistakes were the mistakes but in the future hopefully if we don't make them we give ourselves a good chance to win the game. For a team like Manchester United to come here and for us to be coming away disappointed is a massive complement to ourselves and how far we’ve come, but ultimately it’s about three points, we’ve got to forget about that and move on to Wednesday.”

Luton now head to Liverpool this evening, and on Town’s chances of getting a result, Woodrow added: “We’ve got a job to do, got three points to try and get. We’re not going to be going there in fear as we’re playing Liverpool or playing at Anfield, we’re going got test them as they’re a top side but we’ve got to go there and try and win, that’s our main aim.”