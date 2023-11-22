Luton striker's FA Cup adventure is ended after Barnsley are kicked out for fielding an ineligible player

Tykes found guilty of the offence during first round replay win

Luton striker John McAtee’s FA Cup adventure has been ended after Barnsley were kicked out of the competition for being found guilty of fielding an ineligible player in their first round replay 3-0 victory at non-league Horsham.

The Hatters forward, currently on loan for the season at Oakwell, had scored twice on the night to set up a tie with League Two Sutton United in the second round, but their place will now go to the Isthmian League Premier Division side following their reinstatement.

A statement from the Tykes said: “Today the FA has advised us that we will no longer be able to participate in the FA Cup this season.

“An administrative error was brought to our attention regarding the eligibility of a player who played in last Tuesday's game with Horsham FC.

"The club has fully cooperated with the investigation and has accepted the FA’s decision.

"We have been in contact with Horsham FC and would like to thank the club and Chairman for their understanding and cooperation throughout this process.

“We would like to apologise to our fans, players and staff for this regrettable error.

John McAtee celebrates scoring against Horsham in the FA Cup first round replay recently - pic: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

"This mistake - although unintentional - falls way below the high standards we set at this club and is simply not what you deserve.

"We have already conducted a full internal investigation and have subsequently put safeguards in place to ensure this will never happen again.”

Horsham chairman Kevin Borrett added: “The Barnsley Chairman Neerav Parekh contacted me on Friday 17th November to make the club aware of the administrative error and FA consideration of the matter.

“I understand the immense disappointment that this decision by the FA would be to both Barnsley Football Club and its supporters.