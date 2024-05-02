Luton supporters vote to try and sign Manchester City loanee on a permanent basis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Luton Town fans would welcome the opportunity to sign Manchester City wingback Issa Kabore on a permanent basis next season.

The 22-year-old has played his last game for the Hatters this term after suffering an ankle sprain during the 5-1 defeat against Brentford recently. Boss Rob Edwards had stated he would like to work with the youngster again, and a poll run by the Luton News Twitter page asking whether supporters would like to bring the Burkina Faso international back saw around 1,100 vote with 65.9 percent stating they would.

Giving their reasons why, @PRuddzBurner said: “Probably would be the best RWB in the championship but if Jayden Bogle is out of contract this summer I know who I want. @ltfc_rhys: “Think if he can keep some consistency he'll be a great player. @OshoSZN: “Signing him permanently would at least give us a chance to properly mould him as we want him to play. There’s plenty of other decent RWB’s in the championship that I’d look at instead. Ki-Jana Hoever would be someone I’d look at.”

@FanHubHatter: “If we're in the championship yes.” @chazabbb: “I’d take him if he were to play cb permanently.” @GaryAlanMcPheat: “The lad has got great potential and I’m sure that Rob is the man to ensure the lad realises his full potential!” @MegaDarkFlames: “Not 100 percent sure if im honest. He definitely doesn't fit City's super high standards, so signing him with us permanently isn't a bad idea.”

@TrondheimHatter: “Probably too expensive for our pockets. We are looking at a lot of new signings needed for next season. A maybe if we stay up.” @PanameHatter: “At the right price, sure. Always put the effort in and there’s a player there. But if we’re in the Champ then he might struggle defensively with the more physical attacking play. Would prefer to take Cody back if he’s available in the summer.”

@Robison35032341: “He's got so much potential, and where better to learn than at Luton.” @mam_mdh: “Potential. Wholehearted. Already Road-tested.” @IanWLee23: “We need a right (wing) back, and he’s good. May as well be him. If not Cody Drameh. Ogbene should always be a more attacking option.” @nicksutton84: “Shown serious potential, never gave up, seemed to really buy into the club’s philosophy (I hate that term) and really seemed to care.” @dave_trill82: “If he could improve defensively he'd be a decent player.” @CJ_Hatter: “He gets LTFC.” @Rlitch1: “Simple.... because he is good...”

