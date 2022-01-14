Luton supporters will be allowed in at Swansea as Covid restrictions to be lifted in Wales

Simon Sluga makes a save during Luton's 1-0 win at Swansea back in June 2020

Luton supporters will be able to travel to Swansea City for the Hatters' rearranged clash on Tuesday, February 1, after the Welsh Government announced the lifting of restrictions on crowds at outdoor events from 21 January.

With the game initially called off over Christmas due to Covid outbreaks in the Swans squad, it looked like Hatters would be playing their third match at the Swansea.com Stadium without fans present, following a 1-0 win in June 2020 and a 2-0 loss last season.

The English Football League (EFL) appealed to the Welsh government over the ban on fans, with chief executive Trevor Birch claiming the country's three EFL clubs are at a 'disadvantage' as there are no restrictions at matches in England.

However, it has now been confirmed that supporters will be present, as First Minister Mark Drakeford told BBC Wales: "It's a four-stage process.

"As from tomorrow the number of people who can take part in an event outdoors will rise from 50 to 500 and then on Friday of next week, 21 January, all outdoor activities will move to alert level 0.

"No limits on the number of people who can take part in outdoor activities; crowds able to return to sporting events; outdoor hospitality able to operate in the way they would have earlier in the pandemic.

"Because we'll then be at alert level 0 we'll revert to a three-week cycle (not one week) of making decisions.

"Provided the numbers continue to fall that's what we are announcing today. but I have to put that if in there, because it's real, we follow the data and we follow the science."

Swansea boss Russell Martin said: "It's really positive and fantastic news for everyone, not just for football but for society in general.