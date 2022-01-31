Luton target Anderson leaves Newcastle United for Bristol Rovers

Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson has joined Bristol Rovers

Luton target Elliot Anderson has joined League Two side Bristol Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to Kenilworth Road during the transfer window, but has instead agreed to join up with former Magpies player Joey Barton at the Memorial Stadium.

Speaking about the midfielder recently, Jones had said: “We’ve watched him, monitored him and like probably 50 other players, but probably 10 of the players who we really, really like, he’s one of those.