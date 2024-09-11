Luton teen Nelson 'honoured' to make England Elite Squad debut in Romania victory

Midfielder has full 90 minutes at Edgeley Park

Luton midfielder Zack Nelson won his first ever England Elite Squad cap when he played the full 90 minutes of the Young Lions’ 2-0 victory over Romania at Edgeley Park last night.

The 19-year-old, who had been a late call-up to the squad, was named as an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw against Turkiye on Friday evening. However, he was then in from the first whistle for the clash at the home of Stockport County this time, as interim head coach Paul Nevin shuffled his pack, Town’s summer signing Reuell Walters named on the bench.

The hosts enjoyed a greater share of the ball throughout the contest, taking the lead on the half-hour mark when Kaide Gordon’s corner picked out Tottenham Hotspur’s Dane Scarlett, currently on loan at Oxford United, as the captain converted from close range. England continued to have the better of proceedings after the break, doubling their advantage with 15 minutes left, Sheffield United substitute Louie Marsh firing home to make it 2-0.

Zack Nelson made his England U20s debut against Romania - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

Although the Romanians didn’t offer much of a threat, they did go close late on, Eduard Radaslavescu’s free-kick drawing a fine save from Tommy Simkin, as Nelson completed the entire contest, Walters remaining on the bench this time. Writing on social media following the game, Nelson said: “Proud and honoured to put on the shirt.” The ELS squad will return to action in October when they host Czechia at home, the date and venue for that game to be confirmed.

England U20s: Tommy Simkin, Kellen Fisher, Calum Scanlon (Luke Chambers 76), Jacob Wright, Max Alleyne, Kaelan Casey, Kaide Gordon (Amario Cozier-Duberry 70), Zach Nelson, Dane Scarlett (Sammy Braybrooke 76), Dom Ballard (Louie Marsh 70), Emre Tezgel (Romain Esse 60). Subs not used: Reuell Walters, Luca Gunter, Ben Nelson, Ashley Phillips, Nico O'Reilly, Will Alves, Ben Cisse.