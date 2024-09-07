Luton teen Walters starts as England U20s snatch late Turkiye leveller

Nelson remains on the bench in Istanbul

Luton youngster Reuell Walters started as England’s U20s hit back late on to earn a 1-1 draw with Turkiye on Friday evening.

The summer signing was one of two Town players selected by interim head coach Paul Nevin in the Three Lions’ match-day squad, with academy graduate Zack Nelson named on the bench for the contest in Istanbul. Despite a good start from England, it was the hosts who went ahead on 18 minutes when they were awarded a penalty following a challenge inside the area, successfully converting the spot-kick.

After the break, Nevin’s side made another fast start, but couldn’t turn their pressure into goals, Walters making way for Norwich City’s Kellen Fisher on the hour mark. The visitors finally got the equaliser they deserved with two minutes to go, Blackpool’s on-loan Southampton forward Dom Ballard finding the net to make the final score 1-1. Walters and Nelson will be hoping to feature on Tuesday when England host Romania at Stockport County’s Edgeley Park.

England: Tommy Simkin, Reuell Walters (Kellen Fisher 62), Luke Chambers, Jacob Wright, Ashley Phillips, Ben Nelson, Will Alves (Emre Tezgel 76), Nico O'Reilly (Dom Ballard 62), Dane Scarlett (Louie Marsh 90), Jobe Bellingham, Romain Esse (Kaide Gordon 76). Subs not used: Luca Gunter, Max Alleyne, Kaelan Casey, Calum Scanlon, Zack Nelson, Ben Cisse, Sammy Braybrooke.