Luton teenager called up by England U18s for double-header against Northern Ireland and Morocco

Johnson makes Young Lions squad

The teenager, who signed a new long-term contract back in March, earned his second Premier League outing for the Hatters during yesterday’s season finale at home to Fulham, Town dropping back to the Championship after a 4-2 defeat. Johnson has already represented his country at U17 level, featuring in the FIFA U17 World Cup campaign last year, but is now part of the 23-man squad picked by head coach Tom Curtis.

The Young Lions welcome Northern Ireland to the national football centre at St George’s Park on Wednesday (7pm), before they entertain Morocco on Sunday (2pm) in what will be the first time England have hosted the North African nation on home soil at any level. The U18s go into the games, which are seen as preparations for the U19 Euros next season, on the back of a trip to Spain where they beat the Netherlands 2-1, drew 0-0 with Germany, defeating them on penalties, and then seeing off Czechia 2-1.