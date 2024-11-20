Luton teenager helps​ England U19s reach Euro 2025 elite qualifying round

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Johnson plays twice out in Bulgaria

​Luton teenager Joe Johnson helped England U19s secure their spot in the elite round of EURO 2025 qualifying by beating Bulgaria 2-1 on Saturday.

The hosts had taken the lead in the opening stages when Adrian Raychev’s long-range effort flew into the net. Will Antwi’s Young Lions immediately went in search of an equaliser though and came close when Jesse Derry’s curled attempt forced a good save from Atanas Kehayov. Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri did get England back on level terms in the 27th minute though, finding the bottom corner from outside the box after linking up with fellow Gunner Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The visitors then moved in front for the first time just before the break when Lewis-Skelly's shot was parried by Kehayov and West Ham’s Lewis Orford tapped home from close range. After the interval, the Young Lions controlled proceedings and were unlucky not to get a third, Ethan Wheatley lobbing wide and Nwaneri inches away from doubling his tally.

Young Luton defender Joe Johnson - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

Having played 90 minutes as England U19s beat Lithuania 1-0 last week, Johnson was then on the bench as England ended their first qualifying round unbeaten with a 0-0 draw against Belgium in their final game yesterday evening. Antwi’s team knew that a point would be enough for them to seal top spot as well as qualification and they managed to achieve that in a hard-fought contest. The Young Lions will now await the draw for the next stage in December.