Luton teenager starts as England earn late Elite League victory over Italy

Nelson goes close to first goal in the second half

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more

Luton youngster Zack Nelson played 90 minutes as England’s Elite League squad claimed a late 2-1 victory over Italy at the Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone on Thursday.

The 19-year-old was named in the starting line-up by head coach Paul Nevin for the second game running as a closely-contested first half saw both sides struggle for any real momentum. Italy did break the deadlock just before half time though, when a dangerous cross into the box by Simone Pafundi saw Tommaso Ebone head home.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Will Lankshear put his effort too close to keeper Lorenzo Torrianis, but after the break, the game opened up, England on level terms when Plymouth Argyle’s Darko Gyabi launched a fantastic 25-yard strike that flew into the bottom corner. Almost immediately Tommy Simkin and Kaelan Casey combined to stop a certain goal, while AC Milan midfielder Kevin Zeroli went close with a header.

Zack Nelson started for England's Elite League squad as they beat Italy - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Nelson, who has made nine senior outings for the Hatters, almost put England in front when he fired just wide of the post, before Torriani kept out Dominic Ballard’s point-blank header. However, it was the Three Lions who emerged victorious, Ballard squaring for substitute Max Dean, the K.A.A Gent forward easily finding the net to secure victory. The Luton midfielder and his Young Lions’ team-mate now return home to face Czechia at Doncaster Rovers on Monday.

England: Tommy Simkin, Kellen Fisher (Joshua Acheampong 80), Benjamin Chrisene (Elijah Campbell 80), Darko Gyabi, Kaelan Casey (Bradley Hills 80), Ashley Phillips (Max Alleyne 65), Romain Esse (Dominic Ballard 65), Zack Nelson, William Lankshear (Max Dean 65), Tobias Collyer, George Earthy (Kaide Gordon 65). Subs not used: Max Merrick, Ben Cisse.