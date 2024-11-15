Luton teenager wins seventh England U19s cap as Young Lions beat Lithuania

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Johnson completed 90 minutes in victory

Luton youngster Joe Johnson won his seventh England U19s cap as the Young Lions began their UEFA U19 EURO 2025 qualifying campaign with a 1-0 victory against Lithuania on Wednesday.

The youngsters, managed by former Town loanee Will Antwi, scored what proved the only goal of the game after just six minutes at the Stadion Beroe in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, as Chelsea’s Tyrique George’s cross was glanced into the net by Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri. England’s main threats came from the flanks, Kadan Young and Josh King both looking dangerous, but the Lithuanian’s held firm.

After the break, the U19s continued to dominate proceedings, Johnson himself going close to scoring a second, his header blocked on the line by a posse of visiting players. Nwaneri also threatened doubling his tally with 10 minutes to go, inches away from latching onto a deflected strike by substitute Jesse Derry.

Joe Johnson played 90 minutes for England U19s this week - pic: Liam Smith

With Johnson completing the full 90 minutes, England were able to hold out, as they secured all three points and a clean sheet in their first stage of qualifying. Antwi’s side face Bulgaria on Saturday (12.30pm) as they look to make it two wins from two in their first qualifying round, before playing Belgium on Tuesday (12pm GMT).

England: Finlay Herrick, Jayden Meghoma, Harrison Murray-Campbell, Kiano Dyer, Kadan Young (Samuel Amo-Ameyaw 90), Joshua King (Myles Lewis-Skelly 71), Ethan Nwaneri (C), Tyrique George (Jesse Derry 71), Joe Johnson, Leo Black (Joshua Acheampong 90), Shumaira Mheuka (Ethan Wheatley 71). Subs not used: Ted Curd, Tommy Setford, Zach Abbott, Triston Rowe, Trey Nyoni, Lewis Orford.