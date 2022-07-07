Luton tipped to be in pursuit of young Arsenal midfielder

Arsenal's Matt Smith in action for the Gunners against Ipswich recently

Luton have been linked with yet another move in the transfer window, this time for young Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at the Gunners academy, playing in the U18 Premier League and Premier League 2 Division One, also making two appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He then headed to Swindon for the first half of the 2020-21 season, featuring 27 times and scoring twice.

Smith finished the campaign at Charlton Athletic, with eight outings, while last term, joined Doncaster Rovers for the season, playing 49 times in all competitions as the club were relegated to League Two.

He has yet to play for the Arsenal senior team, although is currently on tour with the club in Germany after playing the second half of Mikel Arteta’s side’s behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly 5-1 win over Ipswich Town this week.