Luton tipped to be interested in Birmingham City's former Manchester United winger

Luton have been linked with a move to sign Birmingham City’s former Manchester United winger Tahith Chong during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Curaçao, came through the ranks at Feyenoord to begin with, before moving to Old Trafford’s academy at the age of 16, winning the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year and Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year awards.

He made his professional debut for the Red Devils in a 2-0 FA Cup win over Reading in January 2019, featuring three more times that season, as he earned a first Premier League outing during the 3-2 victory over Southampton, plus his Champions League bow in the 3-1 victory at Paris Saint-Germain.

Tahith Chong in action for Birmingham City

Chong then spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge, before moving to Championship side Birmingham City for the 2021-22 campaign.

It was at the Blues where he caught the eye of Hatters fans, playing a starring role in City’s thumping 5-0 win at Kenilworth Road in the early stages of the season.

He went on to play 20 times, scoring once, although saw his campaign hindered by a serious groin injury which kept him out for over three months.

Having made 16 appearances for United’s first team, with four starts in cup competitions, Chong then moved to St Andrew’s on a permanent basis in September 2022 for 1.5m, as he featured 41 times last term, scoring four goals.

Football Insider is now reporting that Luton are interested in the player who has played more than 40 times for Netherlands between U15 and U21 level, although he is also eligible to represent Curaçao.