Luton to be cheered on by over 3,000 fans at Manchester United after selling out Old Trafford allocation

Luton Town have confirmed they have sold out their allocation for next weekend’s trip to Manchester United.

The Hatters had received 3,008 tickets for the match at Old Trafford, as they were all snapped up before 10.30am this morning.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Tickets for this match have now sold-out.

Luton head to Old Trafford later this month - pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images

“The ticket office will advise on the return of any tickets in due course.”

Town will head to the Red Devils for the first time since they lost 5-0 back on September 21, 1991, when Paul Ince, Steve Bruce, Brian McClair (2) and Mark Hughes were on target.

Erik ten Hag’s side have lost four of their last six matches on home soil, beaten 3-0 by Manchester City at the weekend in the Premier League and going down 1-0 to Crystal Palace.