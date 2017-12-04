Search

Luton to end partnership with Ssangyong

No Caption ABCDE
No Caption ABCDE

Luton Town have confired they will not be continuing their partnership with current main sponsor SsangYong Motor UK Ltd next season.

An initial two-year partnership was agreed in the summer of 2016 between the Luton-based distributor of the SsangYong brand, however this will not be continued for the 18/19 campaign.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “We thank SsangYong for their support and look forward to continuing our close relationship until the end of what we hope will be a hugely successful season.”

Town will now begin the task of finding a replacement sponsor for the new season.