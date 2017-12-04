Luton to end partnership with Ssangyong

Luton Town have confired they will not be continuing their partnership with current main sponsor SsangYong Motor UK Ltd next season.

An initial two-year partnership was agreed in the summer of 2016 between the Luton-based distributor of the SsangYong brand, however this will not be continued for the 18/19 campaign.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “We thank SsangYong for their support and look forward to continuing our close relationship until the end of what we hope will be a hugely successful season.”

Town will now begin the task of finding a replacement sponsor for the new season.