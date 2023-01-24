Luton to host Cardiff on transfer deadline day as new date is announced
Hatters will entertain Bluebirds next Tuesday
Luton Town will entertain Cardiff City on transfer deadline day after the EFL announced a new date for their rearranged clash.
The two sides were meant to meet at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, but that was postponed due to the Hatters’ FA Cup fourth round clash with League Two Grimsby Town.
It will now take place on Tuesday, January 31 at 7.45pm, the same day as the January transfer window shuts. as a statement on the club website said: “We can confirm our home fixture against Cardiff City will now take place on Tuesday 31st January, 7:45pm kick-off.
"The match was postponed following the Hatters’ involvement in the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round and will now take place three days later.
"The tickets remain valid for this fixture.
"Any supporter that has purchased tickets and would like a refund should contact the Ticket Office on 01582 416976 between 10-3pm weekdays excluding Wednesdays, or via email – [email protected] - up to 24 hours before kick-off.”