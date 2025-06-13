Town entertain Spurs on home soil

Luton Town have announced they will host Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur in their final pre-season friendly before the start of the League One campaign.

The Premier League side appointed Brentford boss Thomas Frank as their new manager yesterday, following the decision to sack Ange Postecoglou despite the Australian winning Spurs’ first trophy in 17 years. Under the former Melbourne Victory and Celtic chief their league form suffered massively though, becoming the only side in top flight history not to be relegated after losing 22 games.

The Hatters will face their north London opponents on Saturday, July 26, as Town boss Matt Bloomfield said: “This game is the perfect way for us to end our preparations before we embark on the season; the calibre of the opposition and the fact that it is at Kenilworth Road is really exciting. I hope our fans can come out in their numbers to watch a quality game of football and witness what we are building towards before we get down to business.”

Tickets for the match cost £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for youths, as a club statement said: “Season card holders will be able to book their own seat online, via phone and in person from Tuesday, July 1 until close of business on Monday, July 7. If booking online, tickets can be purchased by logging into your account and clicking on the red notification in the top right-hand corner at www.eticketing.co.uk/lutontown.

“Please note, Tottenham supporters will be offered the whole of the Oak Road Stand. Supporters with season cards in this area of the ground will be required to contact the ticket office to secure alternative seating in other areas of the ground. These supporters can do so in this priority period before tickets are released to general sale.

“Any other supporters will be able to purchase the remaining seats from Tuesday, July 8 at 10am. These can be booked online or from the ticket office via phone or in person. Tickets can be ordered as digital tickets or physical to be posted or collected. Collection is strongly advised prior to the date of the game. Any booking over six tickets will need to be purchased from the ticket office direct.”

Luton begin their pre-season with a trip to Boreham Wood on Saturday, July 5 at 1pm, before the squad heads to Slovenia for their annual training camp the following day. Town are also back in action on Saturday, July 19 when they head to Gillingham at 3pm, and then three days later, will have another domestic away friendly on Tuesday, July 22, with the opposition to be confirmed in the coming days.