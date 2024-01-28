Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town will be at home to holders Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round after the draw was made this afternoon.

Having beaten Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday, the Hatters take on Pep Guardiola’s side, who defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Friday evening, at Kenilworth Road. Town have met City, who saw off fierce rivals Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley last season to lift the trophy for the seventh time in their history, seven times in total in the competition.

They lost 2-1 away in round four back in 1936, before beaten by the same scoreline in a fifth round clash two years later. Luton drew 1-1 away in the fourth round in 1953, winning the replay 5-1 at Kenilworth Road, Gordon Turner scoring a hat-trick. The Hatters were beaten 2-0 in round five in 1955, as they won 3-1 in a fourth round match in 1961, Alec Ashworth with a brace, that fixture coming after the first match had been abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch with City leading 6-2, Dennis Law scoring all six goals.

Elijah Adebayo wins the ball during the Hatters' 2-1 defeat to Manchester City back in December - pic: Liam Smith

Town also lost 1-0 in a third round contest at Maine Road in 1969, while this season, the two sides have already met at Kenilworth Road in the Premier League, Elijah Adebayo putting Luton in front, but the visitors hitting back through Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish to triumph 2-1.

The tie will be played the midweek of February 27-29. Full ticket information and confirmation of the date will be confirmed in due course.