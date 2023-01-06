Luton to host Millwall live on Sky Sports as date confirmed for rearranged clash

Luton's game with Millwall next month will be on Sky Sports

Luton Town will host Millwall next month after confirming a new date for their rearranged Championship fixture.

The Hatters had been due to face the Lions late last year, but a frozen Kenilworth Road pitch meant the game was postponed, as it will now take place on Tuesday, February 28, kick-off at 8pm.

As was due to be the case in December, the game will still be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with a club statement saying: “Selection for TV coverage means that this match will not be available on the live iFollow stream to overseas subscribers in countries where the EFL has agreed an international broadcast deal, and the local broadcaster elects to show it.

“However, in a change for the 2022-23 season, if the local broadcaster elects NOT to show the match, then it WILL be available on the iFollow stream for overseas subscribers in that country.

“Tickets for the postponed fixture remain valid for the new date.