Luton to host Newport County in Carabao Cup

Luton's Carabao Cup opponents have been named

Luton have been draw at home to League Two Newport County in the Carabao Cup first round after the draw was announced this afternoon.

Town haven’t taken on the Exiles at Kenilworth Road since September 2017, when Danny Hylton scored twice and Alan Sheehan was on target in a 3-1 victory as Town went on to win promotion from the fourth tier.

County finished 11th in League Two last term, with a fine away record, picking up 10 victories on the road under manager James Rowberry, who has been in charge since Michael Flynn left the club in September 2021.

The Welsh side still have former Hatter Robbie Willmott in their ranks, the 32-year-old having made over 200 appearances over two spells at Rodney Parade, returning to the club for his second stint in July 2017.

The tie is scheduled to take place the week commencing Monday, August 8.

Full draw

Southern Section: Norwich City v Birmingham City; Coventry City v Bristol City; Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers; Cardiff City v Portsmouth; Charlton Athletic v Queens Park Rangers; Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers; Walsall v Swindon Town; Ipswich Town v Colchester United; Luton Town v Newport County; Reading v Stevenage; Plymouth Argyle v Peterborough United; AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham; Cheltenham Town v Exeter City; Milton Keynes Dons v Sutton United; Forest Green Rovers v Leyton Orient; Cambridge United v Millwall; Oxford United v Swansea City.