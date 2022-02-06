Luton to host Premier League Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round

Harry Cornick goes close against Chelsea in the FA Cup last season

Luton have been drawn at home to Premier League giants and last year's finalists Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Hatters are in the stage of the competition for the first time since 2013 following yesterday's 3-0 win at League One Cambridge United.

Town travelled to the eight times winners last season in the fourth round, going down 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side then went on to reach the final at Wembley, beaten 1-0 by Leicester City.